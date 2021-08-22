Rizki Arsyad

TeachUs. - Online Course Website

Rizki Arsyad
Rizki Arsyad
  • Save
TeachUs. - Online Course Website college student instructor teacher free green web design web course online class ux minimal design ui
Download color palette

Hi!
This is my exploration of the online course website
Hope you like it.
What do you think? Feel free about your feedback! 🥛
Press "L" to show your Love ❤️

Rizki Arsyad
Rizki Arsyad

More by Rizki Arsyad

View profile
    • Like