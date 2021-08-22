Roland Chauffeurs Ltd - Branding, Web Design and Development

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Peter at Sparrow Creative was tasked with creating a complete brand identity for premium chauffeur company, Roland Chauffeurs Limited. Roland Chauffeurs are part of the London’s well-known Food Retail Stores group. The client required the brand to be designed from scratch, this would include, logo design, brochure design, business card and stationery design and a wide range of other marketing and branded collateral as well as fully responsive E-Commerce WordPress website for its customers to easily create a booking and make a payment.
The design focussed on the idea of a modern-day businessman living in fast paced city of London, a supreme, forward thinking, educated with a classic twist looking to get from A to B in a style and comfort. Roland Chauffeurs are best known by high-net worth individuals who are the target audience. The feel of the material is dark and sumptuous, echoing the luxury of the vehicles and top-end service that the client would receive. The strapline, "Premium Chauffeur Services" was created as the positioning statement across all of the collateral.