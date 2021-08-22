Peter Marozas

Roland Chauffeurs Ltd - Branding, Web Design and Development

Peter Marozas
Peter Marozas
  • Save
Roland Chauffeurs Ltd - Branding, Web Design and Development development web design ux ui logo identity design branding
Download color palette

Peter at Sparrow Creative was tasked with creating a complete brand identity for premium chauffeur company, Roland Chauffeurs Limited. Roland Chauffeurs are part of the London’s well-known Food Retail Stores group. The client required the brand to be designed from scratch, this would include, logo design, brochure design, business card and stationery design and a wide range of other marketing and branded collateral as well as fully responsive E-Commerce WordPress website for its customers to easily create a booking and make a payment.

The design focussed on the idea of a modern-day businessman living in fast paced city of London, a supreme, forward thinking, educated with a classic twist looking to get from A to B in a style and comfort. Roland Chauffeurs are best known by high-net worth individuals who are the target audience. The feel of the material is dark and sumptuous, echoing the luxury of the vehicles and top-end service that the client would receive. The strapline, "Premium Chauffeur Services" was created as the positioning statement across all of the collateral.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
Peter Marozas
Peter Marozas

More by Peter Marozas

View profile
    • Like