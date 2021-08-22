Nifty Landing Page Design

Hey all,

Remote work? Of course, now it is fashionable and effortless. Agree that quarantine has taught us not only to work from home and we are loving every bit of it. This also brings us closer to our family. Now it is not difficult at all to find your ideal type of job online, specifically for yourself.

Nifty is an edtech platform with millions of job opportunities that you can access from the comfort of your home. There are no difficulties trying to sign up and its billing is pocket friendly.

Nifty has a nice and clean design. There is nothing extra here, and each component is in its place. Cool work with typography and accent elements.

I like everything, do you?

Designed in Figma