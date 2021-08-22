Podcast Web UI Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Nằm trong series Web UI Design của mình. Chủ đề lần này mình chọn Podcast vì được dự đoán sẽ là xu hướng cho tương lai.
Bạn hãy xem video cách làm chi tiết nhé: https://youtu.be/VkXPWlEY7Zo
✔ Ghé thăm góc nhỏ của mình - https://huuduong.design/
✔ Email - huudt.des@gmail.com