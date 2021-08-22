Dương Tấn Hữu

Podcast Web UI Design

Dương Tấn Hữu
Dương Tấn Hữu
  • Save
Podcast Web UI Design illustration minimalism ui minimalism ui web minimalism website inspiration ui podcast web ui podcast website podcast web ui design web ui website ui ux ux design ui
Download color palette

Nằm trong series Web UI Design của mình. Chủ đề lần này mình chọn Podcast vì được dự đoán sẽ là xu hướng cho tương lai.

Bạn hãy xem video cách làm chi tiết nhé: https://youtu.be/VkXPWlEY7Zo
✔ Ghé thăm góc nhỏ của mình - https://huuduong.design/
✔ Email - huudt.des@gmail.com

Dương Tấn Hữu
Dương Tấn Hữu

More by Dương Tấn Hữu

View profile
    • Like