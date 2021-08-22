ExiRide Limited - Electric Scooters - Website Design & Branding

We are delighted to present and showcase our work for ExiRide Limited, an Electric Scooter and Accessory Online Retailer based here, in UK.

ExiRide Limited launched a brand-new business here in Suffolk, UK with a clear vision and goals set ahead, ExiRide Limited set themselves a very high standards to provide the best quality customer service, fast turnaround and friendly approach, but most importantly a fantastic quality Electric Scooters, Accessories, Hoover Boards, Bicycles and much more to the UK Market.

Sparrow Creative have developed and designed a very responsive, catchy and fast E-Commerce website, together with brand identity, logo design, brand guidelines, social media strategy and other print work. Both parties were very happy with an outcome and we shall continue to working side to side for further future growth of the company.

