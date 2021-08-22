Fusion Tea - Tea Label Redesign

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Feeling fresh and aromatic with new Fusion Tea redesign!
This week we end it with a stunning packaging redesign project. Vibrant, eye catchy and very interesting design to show you today. We had so much fun in creating this, even though it took us much longer than anticipated, but it was well worth it.
Got a project and would like to work with us, contact us here or https://sparrow-creative.co.uk/contact/