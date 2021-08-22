Peter Marozas

Fusion Tea - Tea Label Redesign

Peter Marozas
Peter Marozas
  • Save
Fusion Tea - Tea Label Redesign product design label design packaging tea illustration logo identity design branding
Download color palette

Feeling fresh and aromatic with new Fusion Tea redesign!

This week we end it with a stunning packaging redesign project. Vibrant, eye catchy and very interesting design to show you today. We had so much fun in creating this, even though it took us much longer than anticipated, but it was well worth it.

Got a project and would like to work with us, contact us here or https://sparrow-creative.co.uk/contact/

Peter Marozas
Peter Marozas

More by Peter Marozas

View profile
    • Like