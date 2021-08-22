Peter Marozas

12 Longtown - Beer Can Label Redesign

Peter Marozas
Peter Marozas
  • Save
12 Longtown - Beer Can Label Redesign drinks beer label design packaging logo design identity branding
Download color palette

A total revamp of beer-can label design, a new design truly represents the fine craftmanship, taste and quality of its product and high attention to every detail.

Full details at www.sparrow-creative.co.uk/projects

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
Peter Marozas
Peter Marozas

More by Peter Marozas

View profile
    • Like