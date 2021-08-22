The Branding - Book For Creatives, Designed By Creatives

My new book ‘’The Branding “, is finally complete and off to the printing press.

I’m absolutely delighted to reveal the front cover and few teasers with it for you this time, the book will be officially released worldwide on 31st August 2021. Expect more details over the coming weeks. The book will be sold across many online distributor sites as well as Amazon and our own website at https://sparrow-creative.co.uk/product/the-branding-book/