Apotek Sugosha Website - Online Sales Applications

👋Hello Dribbblers!,
Apotek Sugosha website is an e-commerce website that is used to purchase drugs online in Indonesia, especially in Bali.
This is a design for buyers when opening a website using a desktop display. Buyers can buy drugs directly or buy drugs by uploading a prescription.
The design process that I did was
1. Interview
2. Persona
3. Brainstorm
4. Design System
5. Wireframe
6. Mockup
7. Prototype
8. Usability Testing and SUS
9. Revision
10. Prepare assets
11. Design handoff
Thanks for Coming! 😉
Interested in working together?
My e-mail: yana.sugosha@gmail.com
or via Instagram | Linkedin