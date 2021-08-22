yana sugosha

Apotek Sugosha Website - Online Sales Applications

yana sugosha
yana sugosha
  • Save
Apotek Sugosha Website - Online Sales Applications website ux ui design app
Download color palette

👋Hello Dribbblers!,
Apotek Sugosha website is an e-commerce website that is used to purchase drugs online in Indonesia, especially in Bali.
.
This is a design for buyers when opening a website using a desktop display. Buyers can buy drugs directly or buy drugs by uploading a prescription.
.
The design process that I did was
1. Interview
2. Persona
3. Brainstorm
4. Design System
5. Wireframe
6. Mockup
7. Prototype
8. Usability Testing and SUS
9. Revision
10. Prepare assets
11. Design handoff

Thanks for Coming! 😉
— — — — — — — — — —— — — — — — — — — —
Interested in working together?
My e-mail: yana.sugosha@gmail.com
or via Instagram | Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
yana sugosha
yana sugosha

More by yana sugosha

View profile
    • Like