Euformatics Website – Front Page Hero View

Some older goodies from early this year. We were busy designing a new look for Euformatics, a world-leading DNA analysis cloud computing service.
The globe is fully interactive, interactable 3D sphere with key customers highlighted for curious visitors.
Ultimately, we decided on a different color scheme, but we really liked the vibes on this one too!
Check out the final live site: https://www.euformatics.com/