Euformatics Website – Video Module

Some older goodies from early this year. We were busy designing a new look for Euformatics, a world-leading DNA analysis cloud computing service.

Ultimately, we decided on a different color scheme, but we really liked the vibes on this one too!

Check out the final live site: https://www.euformatics.com/

Posted on Aug 22, 2021
