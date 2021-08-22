Pink Wedding - Online Wedding Invitations

👋Hello Dribbblers!,

Pink Wedding is a website template for online invitation.

This website is made on client requests who want to have responsive websites in various devices. On this website the user can see important information about the marriage held and also provide greetings to the bride and groom.

This is a group project and in this project I work as a UI designer, so the design process that I did was

1. Research

2. Wireframe

3. Mockup

4. Prototype

5. Validate to developer

6. Prepare assets

7. Design handoff

Thanks for Coming! 😉

Interested in working together?

My e-mail: yana.sugosha@gmail.com

or via Instagram | Linkedin