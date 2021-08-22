Louis Nguyen

Game Website Homepage

Louis Nguyen
Louis Nguyen
  • Save
Game Website Homepage web design landing page figma
Download color palette

Home page for a game inspired by Firewatch.

You can view full version on my Behance Page:
https://www.behance.net/louixxi

Thanks for watching!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
Louis Nguyen
Louis Nguyen

More by Louis Nguyen

View profile
    • Like