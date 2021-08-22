Aleksandar Babic

Frozen Vegetables Packaging Design

Flora is a brand with a long tradition of producing frozen fruits and vegetables. We redesigned the brand’s identity while keeping a connection with the original visual. The project included a whole new packaging design concept and product photography production.

Posted on Aug 22, 2021
