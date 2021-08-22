Presentation Templates

Oliver Proposal

Presentation Templates
Presentation Templates
  • Save
Oliver Proposal freelancer job purpose multipurpose proposal modern minimal colorful template pitch deck google slides keynote powerpoint presentation 3d text 3d illustration design designposter
Download color palette

💾📄 Get Powerpoint + Keynote + Google Slides 📄💾

This Template designed with a minimal aesthetic in mind, perfectly suited to fashion or lifestyle branding company, This Pitch template will look as good on screen as printed. We make every slide is unique and not just repetitive layout, we choose carefully selected colors, styles and typeface, we craft produce beautiful templates.

Presentation Templates
Presentation Templates

More by Presentation Templates

View profile
    • Like