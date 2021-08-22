Aleksandar Babic

Toilet Paper Packaging design

Aleksandar Babic
Aleksandar Babic
  • Save
Toilet Paper Packaging design print branding graphic design design packaging
Download color palette

Elfi is one of the largest Romanian home care producers. Senso creative team created a new premium product line, including packaging design for toilet paper, kitchen towels, wet wipes and many more.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
Aleksandar Babic
Aleksandar Babic

More by Aleksandar Babic

View profile
    • Like