F & D Wedding - Online Wedding Invitations

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
👋Hello Dribbblers!,
F & D Wedding is an Online Invitation website for Fadlan and Nadya's wedding.
.
This website was created to be able to view important information about the wedding that was held and also to give greetings to the bride and groom.
.
This is a group project and in this project I work as a UI designer, so the design process that I did was
1. Interview Stakeholder
2. Wireframe
3. Mockup
4. Prototype
5. Validate to developer
6. Prepare assets
7. Design handoff
Thanks for Coming! 😉
— — — — — — — — — —— — — — — — — — — —
Interested in working together?
My e-mail: yana.sugosha@gmail.com
or via Instagram | Linkedin