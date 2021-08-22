yana sugosha

F & D Wedding - Online Wedding Invitations

yana sugosha
yana sugosha
  • Save
F & D Wedding - Online Wedding Invitations website ui design app
Download color palette

👋Hello Dribbblers!,
F & D Wedding is an Online Invitation website for Fadlan and Nadya's wedding.
.
This website was created to be able to view important information about the wedding that was held and also to give greetings to the bride and groom.
.
This is a group project and in this project I work as a UI designer, so the design process that I did was
1. Interview Stakeholder
2. Wireframe
3. Mockup
4. Prototype
5. Validate to developer
6. Prepare assets
7. Design handoff

Thanks for Coming! 😉
— — — — — — — — — —— — — — — — — — — —
Interested in working together?
My e-mail: yana.sugosha@gmail.com
or via Instagram | Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
yana sugosha
yana sugosha

More by yana sugosha

View profile
    • Like