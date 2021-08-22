SEIKA Academy - IT based training services

👋Hello Dribbblers!,

SEIKA Academy is an IT-based training service by providing various types of training that suit the needs of the IT profession such as Programming, Android Development, Data Analyst, Business Development, Enterprise Development, and Project Management.

This website is used to market training, order training and display the available training catalog.

This is a group project and in this project I work as a UX and UI designer, so the design process that I did was

1. Stakeholder Interview

2. Create Moodboard

3. Design System

4. Wireframe

5. Mockup

6. Prototype

7. Prepare assets

8. Design handoff

Thanks for Coming!

