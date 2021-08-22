SlideMaster

Driyant - Business

SlideMaster
SlideMaster
  • Save
Driyant - Business google slides documentation theme freelancer job motion graphics graphic design abstract illustration design creative concept branding pitch deck powerpoint presentation template keynote business
Download color palette

💾📄 Get Powerpoint + Keynote + Google Slides 📄💾

Driyant is a template presentation with simple and clean style, this template suitable for pitchdeck, Digital Business, technology, business and many more.

SlideMaster
SlideMaster

More by SlideMaster

View profile
    • Like