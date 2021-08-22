Sam Saga

Got Plans #1

Sam Saga
Sam Saga
  • Save
Got Plans #1 new zealand nz web app explore friends travel mobile app app design webdesign minimalism ux flat ui
Download color palette

First post in two years, how good 🤙 Here's a couple screens from a project I worked on last year for a NZ based startup called Got Plans. Will be sharing more pieces from this project soon!

Got Plans helps connect Kiwis together to share new experiences and explore New Zealand.

Have a project in mind and need a hand? Drop me a line! samsaga.ui@gmail.com

Sam Saga
Sam Saga

More by Sam Saga

View profile
    • Like