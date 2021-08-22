UI/UX Kits

Bloom - One & Multi Page Portfolio HTML Template

Bloom is minimal & creative html template which is suit for agency, portfolio, photographers and other kinds of business. The designed is modern & unique also perfectly organized, so you can easily changes its color, text everything you need. This template can also use for digital agency, freelancer, designer, studio, corporate, architect, interior, fashion, models etc. You will find many uses for this template. Template is fully responsive and easily customizable.

