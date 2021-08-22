The Flow home page design

Happy Sunday, dear friends.

I often receive requests from different clients, but some want to buy ready-made UX solutions for something standard and typical. I am preferably working with complex and specific projects. Those projects where I need to make my brain dance to find the best answer to that purpose. And actually, I came up with the concept of such a site for this purpose.

In the best tradition of Blueprint design and color scheme — blueprints are our everything.

Fantastic concept illustration and simple message. What do you think? Will it blow up the market?

Design — Figma

Illustrations — Illustrator

