The Flow home page design

Happy Sunday, dear friends.
I often receive requests from different clients, but some want to buy ready-made UX solutions for something standard and typical. I am preferably working with complex and specific projects. Those projects where I need to make my brain dance to find the best answer to that purpose. And actually, I came up with the concept of such a site for this purpose.
In the best tradition of Blueprint design and color scheme — blueprints are our everything.
Fantastic concept illustration and simple message. What do you think? Will it blow up the market?

Design — Figma
Illustrations — Illustrator

