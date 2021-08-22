The Flow home page design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Happy Sunday, dear friends.
I often receive requests from different clients, but some want to buy ready-made UX solutions for something standard and typical. I am preferably working with complex and specific projects. Those projects where I need to make my brain dance to find the best answer to that purpose. And actually, I came up with the concept of such a site for this purpose.
In the best tradition of Blueprint design and color scheme — blueprints are our everything.
Fantastic concept illustration and simple message. What do you think? Will it blow up the market?
Design — Figma
Illustrations — Illustrator
💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz
Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates