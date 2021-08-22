Myref - Application to improve literacy and look for references

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
👋Hello Dribbblers!,
Myref is a web base application that I created to fulfill assignments in courses at Telkom University.
.
Myref is designed to solve student problems to have comfortable reading media to improve literacy and find references improve literacy and look for references.
.
This is a group project and in this project I work as a UX and UI designer, so the design process that I did was
1. Interview
2. Emphaty Map
3. Persona
4. Brainstorm
5. Prioritize
6. Design System
7. Wireframe
8. Mockup
9. Prototype
10. Testing
Thanks for Coming! 😉
— — — — — — — — — —— — — — — — — — — —
Interested in working together?
My e-mail: yana.sugosha@gmail.com
or via Instagram | Linkedin