Myref - Application to improve literacy and look for references

Myref - Application to improve literacy and look for references
Myref is a web base application that I created to fulfill assignments in courses at Telkom University.
Myref is designed to solve student problems to have comfortable reading media to improve literacy and find references improve literacy and look for references.
This is a group project and in this project I work as a UX and UI designer, so the design process that I did was
1. Interview
2. Emphaty Map
3. Persona
4. Brainstorm
5. Prioritize
6. Design System
7. Wireframe
8. Mockup
9. Prototype
10. Testing

My e-mail: yana.sugosha@gmail.com
or via Instagram | Linkedin

Posted on Aug 22, 2021
    • Like