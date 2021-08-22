Exzo - Electronics eCommerce HTML Template

✅ Download Link ✅



Exzo is a powerful eCommerce HTML template designed in a clear and modern style. Perfectly suits for any type of electrical products – accessories, gadgets, clothes, devices etc.This amazing template have 21 pages with all elements that you need to create your own online shop – different styles, products view, color schemes, mouse overs and much more. You will find many uses for this templates. Template consists of well-organized components – so it’s easy to modify and customize everything.