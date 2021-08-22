Family Fashion Monogram Logo Design - Apparel Clothing Branding

Family Fashion: https://www.facebook.com/Family-Fashion-2165689890114554

Apparel & Clothing Brand in Korangi, Karachi

House of International Clothing Brands for Men, Women and Kids

This was a fun Project. Combined the 2F's and came up with a monogram Logo that looks Modern and Youthful.

Get Yours at: hammadaslambusiness@gmail.com

