Futuristic car dashboard app

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys🥰
This is a car dashboard design which i did for @crowwwn.ux challenge!
I felt my design should be vibrant and feel futuristic too, so I made it keeping those in mind. Most of the buttons and text are large with spaces, so it will not require much focus to use the app.
At the center, we have a home tab, and the left one is like a control panel of car, which will have basic control and to the right, we have a phone tab, through which we can see notifications and also access some quick apps.
Hope you all like it🥰
If you like this post, feel free to share it with your friends:)
Feel free to leave your feedback in comment section✨
Have a project?
Dm me or drop me mail at:
harshathgm07@gmail.com
Spread love and lets all grow together ❣️