Crimson Ork

Purple Springbook

Crimson Ork
Crimson Ork
  • Save
Purple Springbook company carpet purple royal luxury cloth fabric design vector branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

a logo design for a comapny that makes luxury fabrics
the logo presents a close up of a piece of fabric with its strong structure
i choosed a serif font to show the how the luxurious the brand is

Crimson Ork
Crimson Ork

More by Crimson Ork

View profile
    • Like