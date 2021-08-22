Ramzan Shahid

Metropolis Font

Metropolis Font is one of the most celebrated typeface designs today. This font was created by a talented designer Chris Simpson, and it’s designed to be used for personal or commercial projects.
https://fontspanda.com/metropolis-font-free-download/

Posted on Aug 22, 2021
