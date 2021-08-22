Eletronics Company logo design

I create construction, real estate, industrial, corporate,eletronics,minimalist and business logo.

With my service you may get:

- industrial logo

- Eletronics logo

- 100% Satisfaction.

- High resolution JPEG and png with transparent background

- 100% Unique, Professional and High quality.

- Unlimited Revisions

- Friendly communication

- 100% Refund Policy.(If not Satisfied)

Hire Me on Upwork :- https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~016c95b04e27b6eb7c?s=1356688563123785728

Hire Me on Fiverr:- https://www.fiverr.com/developer_tisha/logo-make-business-real-estate-pro-design-from-my-creation

Thanks