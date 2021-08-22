Kofita | Bengali Bookcafe Visual Identity

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Kofita is a Bangladeshi book cafe. The word “Kofita” was created with a combination of the English word "Coffee" and the Bengali word "Kobita (Poem) ". Coffee and poetry are the name of emotion for Bengalis. Coffee has inspired great Bengali poets & music since its introduction to society. They have used coffee as their metaphors for life, love, and the pursuit of the meaning of life. Those songs still make us nostalgic. A quiet corner, a steaming cup of coffee, and a book of poetry seem like a perfect retreat for anyone. Kofita was born out of a dream & nostalgia. One of the purposes of making “Kofita” is for the readers to sit in one place and read books with coffee so that they can get a pure flavor of literature. There isn’t much circulation of book cafes in Bangladesh, in that case, "Kofita" will play a leading role in the world of domestic book cafes.
Hope you like this travel app user interface design. :) Fell free to share your feedback. Critiques are welcome. Press "L" to show some love!
