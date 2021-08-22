Leonardo Weinreich

Holistic Mobility App

Holistic Mobility App app ui concept app design apple design ios concept route planning railroad ios app ui concept public transport new mobility mobility means of transport co2 emissions app concept iphone app ui design
UI-Design concept for a holistic mobility app, with a focus on sustainability. www.behance.net/gallery/125863809/Holistic-Mobility-App

