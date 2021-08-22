Anna Stoermer

Teal digit fingers

Teal digit fingers layout shadows layer styles adobe photoshop graphic design design
To be honest, this shot wasn't very difficult and I just played around with some layer styles like drop shadows and bevel and emboss in Adobe Photoshop, which I applied on these three teal rounded rectangles. Although it's nothing exciting in particular, this piece let's my eye rest on the rectangles which I call fingers in the title.

Posted on Aug 22, 2021
