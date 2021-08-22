Masum Ahmed

Lodios App - Sign in Sign Up Page

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed
  • Save
Lodios App - Sign in Sign Up Page sign up page log in screen app minimalist design app design ui ux design trend 2021 trendy design trendy sign up log in sign in ui ux design clean ui clean minimal uiux ui design
Download color palette

Hi Guys 🖐,

This is my Exploration for "Lodios app Sign in Sign Up" screens design for my client. How about you?

Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Don't forget to Like❤ it :)
Thank you !!
----------------

Have a project in mind? I am available for a new challenge. Drop a line ✍ at:

Email: masum.cseseu@gmail.com

Telegram: masumseu

Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/UMcm2WFjAcqD

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed

More by Masum Ahmed

View profile
    • Like