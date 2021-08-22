H𝒜RRY VINCENT

AM I ALIVE?

AM I ALIVE? mock-up mobile device phone mary tears sad ui red illustration minimal type graphic typography design
[Mixed Media Artwork]

Artwork:
Bespoke illustration graphic, with typography, inset on a vintage mobile device circa 2002.

Typefaces:
‘Kern’ by @pizzatypefaces
‘Helvetica Neue Condensed Bold’ from Haas Type Foundry

HARRYVINCENTdotCOM
