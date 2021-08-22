Sakshi Pandey

Financial Learning For Kids

An expereintial learning platform that boosts financial managment skills in school-age kids (10-16 yo). From this age, the kid starts getting exposure to purchase, saving, and sales. They start learning and understanding the value of money. Designed in a form of fun UI and gamified finance learning.

