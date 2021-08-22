Faris Muhtadi 🧙🏻‍♂️

Neon museum 🌟

Hi friends 👋🏻

Let us introduce our newest hero section exploration. 𝗡𝗲𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲𝘂𝗺: 𝗮 𝗻𝗲𝗼𝗻 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝗲𝘂𝗺 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗽𝗮𝗴𝗲. The goal of this project is to attract citizen to visit this new magical museum.

What do you think about this shot?
Lemme know on the comment section 💬

✉️: rismuhtadi@gmail.com (available for freelance & collaboration)
