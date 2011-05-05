Carlos Melegrito

Apple's Icon Stereotypes

First of all, I'd like to thank Ivan Tolmachev for drafting me as a player here on Dribbble! (Thank you so much Mr. Tolmachev!)

What you see here are the common styles of icons used on Apple's website. (The Mac App Store Icon, The iTunes Icon, The Thunderbolt Icon, and the rest of Apple's iOS built-in app icons.)

Posted on May 5, 2011
