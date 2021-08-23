Jordan Jenkins
unfold

Rise Logo ↖

Jordan Jenkins
unfold
Jordan Jenkins for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
Rise Logo ↖ icon wordmark typeface custom rise game r letter arrow branding headset vr design logo gaming
Rise Logo ↖ icon wordmark typeface custom rise game r letter arrow branding headset vr design logo gaming
Rise Logo ↖ icon wordmark typeface custom rise game r letter arrow branding headset vr design logo gaming
Rise Logo ↖ icon wordmark typeface custom rise game r letter arrow branding headset vr design logo gaming
Download color palette
  1. RiseDribbbleFinal.png
  2. Rlogostwit2.png
  3. Rlogostwit.png
  4. Rlogosgrad.png

Hey! Here's the chosen logo for Rise. Rise develops VR games & Headsets along with other gaming accessories. Check out the attached shots! ↖️

unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like