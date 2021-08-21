Amarachi Uba

Online Course App

Amarachi Uba
Amarachi Uba
  • Save
Online Course App design ui branding
Download color palette

Hi Dribblers 👋

Here's an Online Course App.
Hope you guys like it!

Have any feedback?
Feel free to share and comment.
Don't forget to like it❤️

Tools used- Figma

Font used- Inter
..........................................

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Amarachi Uba
Amarachi Uba

More by Amarachi Uba

View profile
    • Like