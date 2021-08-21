Andrew Osibote

HNGi8 Task 3

The task this time: HNGi8 is about to launch a Learning Application, As a UI/UX designer, you are to come up with a hero page design introducing the application to the world and also show them where to download it( IOS & Android).

This was my submission, positive criticisms are welcomed.

