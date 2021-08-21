Andrés Santana

Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh™ — "The Archive"

Andrés Santana
Andrés Santana
  • Save
Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh™ — "The Archive" layout magazine editorial off-white hype streetstyle streetwear design graphic design fashion editorial design cover design branding book design art direction
Download color palette

CREDITS ©
Design + Art Direction: Andres Santana
Photography: Mark Borthwick
Creative Direction & Styling: Virgil Abloh

Andrés Santana
Andrés Santana

More by Andrés Santana

View profile
    • Like