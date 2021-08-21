Andreína Medina Yáquer

Fidel

design app cashback purchase ui
Hi!
Well, I'm still trying to improve my UI skills.
I did this cashback web app.

Feedback is always welcome.

Thank you 😊

Posted on Aug 21, 2021
