Amarachi Uba

Fashion Brand Checkout Page

Amarachi Uba
Amarachi Uba
  • Save
Fashion Brand Checkout Page checkout fashion ui graphic design branding
Download color palette

Hello Guys ?
Here's a checkout page for a fashion brands store.
What do you think ?

Tools used- Figma

Font used- Poppins

If you love this shot don't forget to click on the like button

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Amarachi Uba
Amarachi Uba

More by Amarachi Uba

View profile
    • Like