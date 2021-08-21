Andrew Osibote

HNGi8 2nd Task

Andrew Osibote
Andrew Osibote
  • Save
HNGi8 2nd Task branding logo graphic design ui ux app design
Download color palette

The task this time was: "Design an ecommerce page for a fashion brand(desktop). It might seem like a simple task but there is a lot of things that go into it. We are counting on you to go above and beyond the given task and prove yourself"

I know I took some liberties with the task, but I would appreciate your feedback.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Andrew Osibote
Andrew Osibote

More by Andrew Osibote

View profile
    • Like