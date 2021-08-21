Dorian Avila

Paper 4 Payper | Vintage Logo

Paper 4 Payper | Vintage Logo badge design engraving vintage text vintage font etching logo logo design vintage logo illustration logo designer
This was a vintage logo design for Paper 4 Payper.

Paper4Payer is an entertainment company based out of Los Angeles. They envisioned an illustration of a safe along with paper transitioning into cash.

Instagram | YouTube | Facebook

Vintage Logo Designer & Illustrator

