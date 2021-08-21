Moscow / Russia

Beautiful and clean Moscow, but as soon as you leave the Moscow Ring Road, you can see the decaying empire. The Soviet people really managed to reach unimaginable heights, because for the most part we still use the achievements of the fallen superpower empire, but it is worth facing the truth, as soon as the empire collapsed - the stratum of Russia turned into raw materials from which "blood" is slowly drawn out for the rich life of the Capital. The dying body still continues to feed the brain, but if the brain is no longer giving impulses back, how long will this continue?