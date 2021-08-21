Felipe

Gutenburg

Felipe
Felipe
design typography graphic design logo branding
Gutenburg is a themed artisanal burger shop inspired by Johannes Gutenberg, creator of the printing press. Bringing a personalized and welcoming environment, Gutenburg seeks to provide moments of warmth and relaxation, through design and good cuisine.

Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Felipe
Felipe

