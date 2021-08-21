👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This is a mechanic listing website I designed. The aim is to connect 2 types of users, the first is a vehicle owner whose car broke down in a possibly unfamiliar location and the second is a nearest available mechanic who can help fix the vehicle and get the first user back on the road to continue their journey.
To see the full design and process click on this link https://www.figma.com/file/ZF7KX6rh8O8l65bRKta7gh/mechanic-listing-page?node-id=78%3A1818
let me know what y'all think. constuctive criticisms please. Thank you.