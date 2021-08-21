Alexandra Miracle

Cover Design

Alexandra Miracle
Alexandra Miracle
  • Save
Cover Design typography branding alexandra miracle illustration music violin cover graphic design design cd
Cover Design typography branding alexandra miracle illustration music violin cover graphic design design cd
Download color palette
  1. cover-cd.jpg
  2. cover-cd-1.jpg

CD Cover Design for Sofia Bridge

Alexandra Miracle
Alexandra Miracle
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Alexandra Miracle

View profile
    • Like