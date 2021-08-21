Kristina

Banking App for self-employed

Banking App for self-employed app bank ui
Привет 👋!
Концепт банковского приложения для самозанятых, разработан для хакатона Java Hack 2019

Hi everyone 👋!
Banking App for self-employed - conceptual design
Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome

Posted on Aug 21, 2021
